Shahnawaz Dahani might be ruled out of ongoing PSL 2023

Shahnawaz Dhani (right) celebrates after taking a wicket. — Twitter/PSL/File

LAHORE: In a major blow to Multan Sultans, their star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is expected to be ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he suffered a finger fracture.

A spokesperson for the franchise confirmed that the young pacer was hit on the finger during yesterday's match against Lahore Qalandars — which the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side won by one run at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans could replace the pacer with West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, according to sources.

The 24-year-old pacer has bagged 55 wickets in 41 T20 matches over the course of his career and is considered an important part of Sultans' bowling attack.

The next match of the Mohammad Rizwan-led side in the ongoing tournament is against Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday (February 15) in Multan.

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of PSL 8, today (Tuesday).

The first match of the event was played yesterday, after a glittering opening ceremony, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run in Multan.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Josh Little, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Wayne Parnell, IzharulHaq Naveed.