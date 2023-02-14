Zendaya reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl show with throwback from her ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12th, 2023, sparked excitement from fans across including actress Zendaya.



This marked the Diamonds hitmaker’s first live performance in five years. The singer kept her show simple, despite speculation that that there might be many star-studded appearances from singers she collaborated with over the years.

At one point, fans were hoping to see Tom Holland make a cameo during her Halftime show after his Lip Sync Battle in 2017.

Holland had put up an unforgettable performance during the episode in which he was up against Zendaya. He danced to a medley of Singin In the Rain by Gene Kelly and Rihanna’s hit song Umbrella.

The Spider-Man was so committed to the performance that the Emmy-winning Euphoria star, also 26, grabbed her face and fell to the ground in amazement, via People.

So, when the announcement came, it was no surprise that fans couldn’t help but root for the collaboration.

Though fans’ wish didn't come true, as RiRi kept her set solo, Zendaya herself couldn’t help nodding to the request on her Instagram Story.

After sharing a photo of the Only Girl in the World crooner from the Halftime show, Zendaya uploaded a photo of her own face in complete shock during Holland's Lip Sync Battle homage.

The actress, 26, has previously gushed about Rihanna in a 2017 interview with Glamour.

“A huge part of my gaining confidence is because of fashion. What I love about someone like Rihanna is her fearlessness,” she said at the time.

“It’s almost a sense of, pardon my language, ‘I don't give a f---.’ When she wears a dress, it’s for herself, and you can see that. There’s something to be said for the fact that literally everybody can hate my outfit, but if I feel good in it, I’m the only one that should matter.”