Murder plot allegations: IHC serves notices on Sheikh Rashid's bail plea

Police officials escort former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (centre) to present him before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — AFP/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the parties over Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's bail plea in the murder plot allegations case registered against him in the federal capital.



The AML chief — who is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — is facing charges of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to kill the former premier, threatening police personnel, and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in multiple cities.

A local court had accepted Rashid's bail in the case of threatening Murree police, however, his bail pleas in the murder plot allegations case were rejected by both a judicial magistrate and a district and sessions court.

Upon rejection of his bail pleas from local courts, Rashid approached the IHC to seek his release on bail via a plea filed on February 10.

He is currently at Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the same case.

Today, the court took up the plea and issued notices to the parties for February 16, following a brief hearing.

The cases

The former minister was initially arrested on February 2 for levelling allegations against Zardari. Just a day later, Muree Police also registered a case against him — at the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad — for threatening the police personnel.

Later, another case was lodged against Rashid in Karach for using "filthy" language against Bilawal.

According to the FIR, the AML chief used "highly offensive and disgusting" words against party chairman Bilawal during a media talk at the Polyclinic Hospital which led to anarchy among thousands of PPP workers.

Moreover, yet another FIR was lodged in Lasbela under similar charges as in Karachi.