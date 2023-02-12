Sheikh Rashid gets bail in police threat case

AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed being escorted by the cops outside a court in Islamabad. — Online/File

RAWALPINDI: A judicial magistrate accepted the bail of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case of threatening the police in Murree against Rs100,000 surety bonds on Saturday.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief was accused of threatening the police and manhandling a law enforcement officer during his arrest.

Sheikh Rashid, who is a close ally of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is currently in the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in another case for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The judicial magistrate and the district and sessions court have turned down his bail petitions in the case.

Sheikh Rashid was arrested on February 2 in the case of levelling allegations against Zardari. A day after his arrest, the Murree police also registered a case against him. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of investigation officer, Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Rashid was accused of threatening police personnel.

On the other hand, returning officer Nausheen Israr has accepted his nomination papers for NA-62. The former interior minister could not appear before the returning officer because he was in the Adiala jail. The Adiala Jail management did not allow him to appear before the returning officer.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, was present in the court of the returning officer when his nomination papers were accepted.