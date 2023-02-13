Acclaimed thespian and broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin passes away at 92

Known as a legend in his lifetime, famed thespian Zia Mohyeddin breathed his last in Karachi at the age of 92, reported Geo News.



Earlier, sources from NAPA had said Mohyeddin was admitted to the intensive-care unit of a hospital.



The founder president and chief executive of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa), Mohyeddin, was elevated last year as the president emeritus of Napa.

Known for his excellent compering, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation and acting and theatre direction, the late British-Pakistani had mentored hundreds of students who are now working in different fields of TV production and acting.



Born in Faisalabad, on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin graduated from Government College, Lahore. He later studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and on his return to Pakistan, he produced, directed, and acted in numerous plays.

In 1962, he played a memorable role in the movie Lawrence of Arabia with director David Lean, followed by Behold the Pale Horse in 1964 with director Fred Zinnemann, and later in Immaculate Conception in 1992 with director Jamil Dehlavi.

While the late actor was known for his extensive work in British television, his launch as lead in Lollywood’s Mujrim Kaun in 1970 did not end up being successful, despite a good story and soundtrack.

In 1970, he came to Pakistan and presented the now legendary Zia Mohyeddin Show on PTV. Later, he accepted the post of director at the PIA Arts Academy.

In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin set up Napa in Karachi. In 2012, he was honoured with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz for art.

He is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.



The funeral prayers for the late thespian will be offered today (Monday) at Imambargah Yasrab in DHA, Phase 4 after Zuhr.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Punjab's caretaker chief minister, along with his family, expressed grief on the sad news of Mohyeddin's passing. He told Geo News that Mohyeddin was a versatile artist as he sent his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also sent her heartfelt condolences to the late thespian’s family.