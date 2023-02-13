 
Monday February 13, 2023
Eminem's stunt double dies after being hit by a truck

By Web Desk
February 13, 2023
Ryan Shepard, a former stunt double for Eminem, died after being hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street.

According to TMZ, Shepard, 40, had toured as a stand-in for the "Lose Yourself" rapper in his 2002 Anger Management Tour, and also flew into the MTV Movie Awards as the rapper’s superhero alter-ego Rapper Boy.

His brother told TMZ that Ryan Shepard was rushed to a hospital following the tragic accident in Washington state last month but could not be resuscitated.

His brother added that Shepard went on to work as a mechanical ride engineer for Disney and a test automation engineer for SpaceX.