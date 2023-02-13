Eminem's stunt double dies after being hit by a truck

Ryan Shepard, a former stunt double for Eminem, died after being hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street.
According to TMZ, Shepard, 40, had toured as a stand-in for the "Lose Yourself" rapper in his 2002 Anger Management Tour, and also flew into the MTV Movie Awards as the rapper’s superhero alter-ego Rapper Boy.
His brother told TMZ that Ryan Shepard was rushed to a hospital following the tragic accident in Washington state last month but could not be resuscitated.
His brother added that Shepard went on to work as a mechanical ride engineer for Disney and a test automation engineer for SpaceX.
