'Titanic' becomes third highisht grossing film of all time again

James Cameron's 'Titanic' has now passed ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to become the 3rd highest grossing film of all time again.

“Titanic,” which returns to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary, grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” added $25.8 million in its ninth weekend of release.

The Hollywood Report said, "The Way of Water would have achieved the milestone over Super Bowl weekend had it not been for the rerelease of Cameron's 1997 film Titanic, which grossed a tidy $22.3 million globally to up its total cume to $2.217 billion."

Prior to this weekend, Titanic‘s global gross stood at $2.194 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Now, it is only $30 million or so ahead of The Way of Water, according to the Hollywood Reporter.