 
close
Sunday February 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ben Affleck spends quality time with teenage children, joined by wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear to spend a quiet weekend with family

By Web Desk
February 12, 2023
Ben Affleck spends quality time with teenage children, joined by wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck set up his professional camera equipment and filmed kids skating while Jennifer Lopez stood watching from the corner.

On Saturday, February 12, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent a fun weekend with their children.

Including the Grammy winner's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from ex-husband Marc Anthony and the leading actor's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

As per Daily Mail, Lopez stood there watching, in a bohemian sundress with an oversized coat, as Seraphina and Max were being filmed by Affleck.

The famous celebrity couple's quiet family time comes after their meme-filled Grammy week. 

Ben Affleck spends quality time with teenage children, joined by wife Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck spends quality time with teenage children, joined by wife Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck spends quality time with teenage children, joined by wife Jennifer Lopez