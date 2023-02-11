'Vikings' actor Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren Finally expecting first child after three miscarriages

Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren are expecting their first child, nine months after third miscarriage.

On Friday, February 10, the celebrity couple announced on a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their first child.

According to Daily Mail, in the picture shared on Instagram, The Vikings alum, 30 can be seen standing behind Lauren as he smilingly cradled her growing baby bump in the mirror selfie.

"Baby Ludwig coming May 2023," Alexander captioned the post.

The Hunger Games star penned in the caption, "It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around."

Lauren added in, "As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for @alexanderludwif and myself."

She then revealed, "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."

The lovebirds, who eloped in Utah back in December 2020, shared the tragic news in May 2022 that they had experienced a third pregnancy loss.



