Revathy held story of ‘Salaam Venky’ in her heart for fifteen years

Revathy reveals how she kept story of Salaam Venky in her heart for 15 years

Salaam Venky starring Kajol shortly became talk of the town after its release due to a rollercoaster ride of raw emotions. Helmed by Revathy, it was able to impress audiences. Revathy opened up about how she held the story of film in her heart for fifteen years.

In a recent interview, she said, “This is the story of a mother and her son that I held in my heart for 15 years. I’m a filmmaker, and I had to make it into a film. And Kajol came onboard to play the mother’s role. The spirit to live life to the fullest is what drew me to the story.”

She further added, “I think every woman is amazing. Every woman inspires me. She is a multitasker. That’s what these conclaves are trying to do. It is just asking you to recognize that spirit within you.”

Salaam Venky is a film inspired by true events.