Revathy held story of ‘Salaam Venky’ in her heart for fifteen years

Salaam Venky starring Kajol shortly became talk of the town after its release due to a rollercoaster ride of raw emotions. Helmed by Revathy, it was able to impress audiences. Revathy opened up about how she held the story of film in her heart for fifteen years.
In a recent interview, she said, “This is the story of a mother and her son that I held in my heart for 15 years. I’m a filmmaker, and I had to make it into a film. And Kajol came onboard to play the mother’s role. The spirit to live life to the fullest is what drew me to the story.”
She further added, “I think every woman is amazing. Every woman inspires me. She is a multitasker. That’s what these conclaves are trying to do. It is just asking you to recognize that spirit within you.”
Salaam Venky is a film inspired by true events.
Matty Healy said Singer Matty says ‘young girls’ who are fans of Harry Styles give him a ‘pass’
Prince Harry is under fire for ‘selling life story in installments’ to the highest bidder’
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12
Prince Harry is standing accused of causing news coverage of Prince Harry to become ‘even more negative’
One royal fan said, “same face like princess lilibet”
‘The Flash’ actor Grant Gustin opened up on how he looks at the series coming to an end