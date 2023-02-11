Matty Healy sparks backlash for accusing Harry Styles of ‘queerbaiting’

Matty Healy sparked fury among fans after he blasted Harry Styles during a recent interview.
The 1975 singer sparked backlash for labelling the Grammy-winning singer a ‘queerbaiter.’
Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, Healy said the As It Was singer, who has not labeled his sexuality, gets a ‘pass’ for ‘queerbaiting.’
“Did you see that Pink’s getting canceled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” Healy told the podcast hosts.
“Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.’” The interviewer then asked Healy why he thinks Styles is allowed to ‘queerbait.’
Healy replied, “He gets a pass, I don’t know... I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my god.’”
The podcast host then remarked, “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay, they just jack off to it.” Healy replied by saying, "Maybe it’s not all gay guys, but a lot of them."
Healy’s comments caused a storm online, with fans of The 1975 saying they were ‘disappointed’ by the remarks and the podcast, with some accusing him of homophobia.
Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly takes charge of the rapper's commercial activities
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were reportedly satisfied with their settlement from the network.
Kate Middleton and Prince William started the day at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth
The Oscar-winning former producer, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence for his 2020 conviction in New York for...
Kate Hudson offers fans a rare treat and gets candid about her former relationship with Chris Robinson
King Charles will not be joining Camilla on Valentine’s Day