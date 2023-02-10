Prince Harry ‘has nothing to offer’: ‘America only see a little boy whining’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of having 'nothing to offer' in the Americas because all they see is a 'whining little boy'.



This shocking accusation has been issued by human behavior and body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass.

The writer also penned, Toxic People: Toxic People: 10 Ways Of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable.

She started the conversation off by telling Express UK, “He will never redeem himself in American society. He can never come back.”

“He's not an expert. He has nothing to offer. So we don't care. He may make a lecture here and there but nobody cares. Nobody's going to take him with any seriousness.”

She also added, “You see a little boy, you see a little boy whining. You see somebody that's telling you things that are like a child, 'my like brother hit me.' What brothers and sisters don't fight? It's such benign events, tattle-taling.”