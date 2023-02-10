Salman Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan's 'Character Dheela 2.0'

Kartik Aaryan recreates Salman Khan's 'Character Dheela' song from 'Ready'

Salman Khan reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s new song Character Dheela 2.0 from Shehzada.

Salman, taking it to Instagram, he shared the poster of the song and wished Kartik and director Rohit Dhawan. He wrote: “Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada.”

Aaryan really appreciated the response that he received from Khan. He thanked the Wanted actor by writing: “Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan... Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya... Means a lot... Thank you for your love and support Sir.”

Character Dheela 2.0 is a tribute to the OG Salman by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Where majority of his fans are loving this recreation, some are asking him not to recreate famous songs again.

The song is a recreation to Khan’s old song Character Dheela from film Ready that released in 2011. The film starred Khan along with Asin, Paresh Rawal, Nikitin Dheer and others.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s song is from upcoming rom-com film Shehzada. The film is an Hindi remake of a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that originally featured actor Allu Arjun, reports PinkVilla.