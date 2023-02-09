'Squid Game' star O Yeong-su speaks out in court hearing: 'I Think I Behaved Badly'

Squid Game star O Yeong-su finally spoke regarding his sexual assault charges in his court hearing in Seoul on Friday, February 3.

O Yeong-se, known for appearing in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Squid Game, tried to downplay his actions as he was grilled during and after his court hearing.

An actress accused the South Korean actor of forcibly hugging and planting a kiss on the cheek while out for a lakeside stroll during a 2017 tour with a theater company.

In an interview with local news outlet JTBC, O Yeon confessed to only grabbing the then 22-year-old actress's hand, when he only meant to walk her home, as per the Hollywood Reporter.



"I am sorry,” O told reporters on Friday. “I think I behaved badly."



The 78-year-old also admitted in the JTBC interview that he had tried to apologise to the actress but reiterated that it wasn't an admission of guilt but an attempt to remedy the situation.

The victim's legal representative shared a statement that read, "O admitted his wrongdoing when the victim asked for an apology, but he has denied the charges during the investigation, failing to show any remorse for his act."