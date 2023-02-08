Selena Gomez third wheels Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's NYC date yet again

Selena Gomez was spotted third-wheeling Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz yet again.

On Tuesday, February 7, Selena Gomez decided to catch up with her close friends over dinner Carbone in the South Village neighborhood of New York City.

As per Daily Mail, the Only Murders in the Building actress was snapped sharing a laugh with Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 28, as they were leaving the venue and going back to their cars.

Gomez, 30, was dressed in a long black velvet coat and black pants. She finished off her look with a leather Yves Saint Laurent golden chain purse and black boots.

Peltz also complemented her friend in a black puffer jacket with a black scarf, and leather pants and black platform boots.

Meanwhile, Beckham kept it more causal with a black Brooklyn Nets baseball cap, a black hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The trio has been in the news for quite some time after Gomez revealed in a New Year's Day 2023 post that they're a "throuple."



