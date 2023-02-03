Navarone Garcia's accident freaked out mother Priscilla Presley days before daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Navarone Garcia said in a recent interview that his mother Priscilla Presley was traumatised by his camel tragedy, which occurred only days before the passing of her daughter and his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley, according to Fox News.
Navarone was feeding the camel and the animal who had been previously abused in a circus attacked him when he ran out of food. This accident took place while Priscilla watched in horror.
Navaron said, "It bit me by the hand and lifted me up almost off my feet. It then dropped me on the ground and pounced. While it was pouncing on me, it literally got my whole head in its mouth and bit me."
He added that his mother was "freaking out," and that "she was traumatized" while the attack was happening.
Days later, his sister Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54. Lisa's death was also announced by her mother Priscilla.
