Sameera Reddy talks about her first audition for Mahesh Babu’s film

Sameera Reddy opens up about horrors of her first audition she gave for Mahesh Babu's film

Sameera Reddy opens up about her first audition for a Mahesh Babu’s film which did not go well. She revealed that she was taken away by fear so much that she decided to do a desk job for next two years.

Sameera took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her early days. She wrote, “My first audition 1998. It was for a movie with @urstrulymahesh. I was mad scared. I couldn’t perform and cried my way back home. I decided to take up a desk job which I did for 2 yrs with a watch company @omega .. Till I again mustered up the courage and did my first music video Aahista Kijiye Baatien with @pankajkudhas #messymama #nostalgia #flashbackfriday.”





Back in 2019, Sameera got vulnerable about how her confidence was shattered when she gained 100kgs after birth of her son. Sharing pictures of weight transformation, she said, “I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it .It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen.”