King Charles’s temper had Queen Camilla ‘sympathising’ with late Diana

King Charles’ temper and high expectations of ‘punctuality’ reportedly left Queen Consort Camilla ‘sympathising’ with his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

In her book, The Palace Papers, royal expert and Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown claimed that King Charles ‘regimented schedule’ was so strict that Camilla, who he married in 2005, felt she couldn’t keep up.

Writing about Queen Camilla’s early life as a working royal in the 2000s following her marriage to Charles, Brown said: “The prince's routine was relentless.”

“Punctuality had never been Camilla's strong suit, but Charles expected her to be ready for engagements at his own regimented pace. When she asked where they were going, he would snap: 'Haven't you read the brief?’” Brown further shared.

She then quoted a friend of the new Queen Consort, writing: “One of Camilla's friends at that time told me that she had even started to feel some empathy with Diana's manifold discontents.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot in 2005 following a decades-long affair that served as the catalyst in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana.