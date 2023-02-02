Ashton Kutcher reveals Mila Kunis insisted they reprise roles on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

File footage

Ashton Kutcher recalled his wife Mila Kunis agreed to do cameo appearance on Netflix’s That '70s Show new spin-off series.

In his latest interview with Esquire, the No Strings Attached actor spoke about his and Kunis' cameos on the That '70s Show spin-off series.

"[She] goes, 'You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn't matter what the script is, we're doing it,'" Kutcher said in a digital-cover story for Esquire, released on Tuesday.

Kutcher and Kunis rose to fame after playing Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively, on Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show, which aired during 1998 and 2006.

The series, which lasted for eight seasons, centered on a group of teens living in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Kutcher and Kunis played on-again, off-again love interests on That '70s Show and began dating in real life long after the series concluded.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids.

A spin-off series called That '90s Show premiered on Netflix on January 19 and centers on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of That '70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).