Taylor Lautner says he assumed Taylor Swift, Kanye West 2009 VMA drama was ‘rehearsed’

Taylor Lautner relived the moment from 2009 when he presented the award to then-girlfriend Taylor Swift at the VMAs and Kanye West ruined the moment, per Us Weekly.

Not only did Lautner, 30, revisit the incident — he also expressed his regret over his initial reaction.

During the Wednesday, February 1, episode of his The Squeeze podcast, wife Taylor Dome asked him which career moment he’d choose to relive again.

“Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor,” he shared. “[I] was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit.”

During the 2009 award ceremony, Swift had won the Best Female Video award. While she was giving her acceptance speech, West jumped on the stage and interrupted by taking the mic from her.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time [with Single Ladies]! One of the best videos of all time,” the Yeezy designer proclaimed.

Recalling the scene from his view, the Twilight star narrated, “Yeah [we had just gone public with our relationship] and I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award [and] I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her.”

He continued, “In the middle of giving her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage. I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage, interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

Lautner shared that he ended up giggling on stage to go along with the bit, but it wasn't until he saw Swift’s expression.

“He jumped off, she finished [and] the second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No, that wasn’t good,’” he said.