Kate Middleton seeks famous helping hands for her new campaign

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has reportedly recruited some notable celebrities for 'Shaping Us' Campaign Launch.

the Princess of Wales marked the launch of her latest children’s campaign with 'Love Island' alum Zara McDermott and More Famous Faces.

Kate is continuing her work with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with the new campaign, which she promoted in an Instagram video on Wednesday.

“You may not realize it, but our early childhood shapes everything from the way we form relationships to the way we cope with stress,” the caption read. “Huge thanks to our Champions for spreading the message! #ShapingUs.”



Along with the mother-of-three, the clip featured former Love Island UK contestant Zara McDermott, broadcaster Fearne Cotton, author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and England women’s soccer captain Leah Williamson. Rugby star Ugo Monye and rapper Professor Gree also joined in.



Prince George's mother said: "Many aspects of our lives today have their roots in early childhood … which is why our early childhood shapes the adults we become."

According to the Royal Foundation, Shaping Us intends to help "increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child’s life."

Kate’s new activities come weeks-after her brother-in-law Prince Harry dropped bombshell revelations about his royal relatives, Kate and her husband Prince William included — in the Duke's debut memoir 'Spare'