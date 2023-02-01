Prince Harry says Chelsy Davy was 'uninterested' in his Royal title

Prince Harry reveals how his girlfriend Chelsy Davy was different than his former love interests in his memoir ‘Spare.’

The Duke of Sussex says perhaps Chelsy was his only girlfriend who did not get fascinated by his royal title.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry notes: “ I’d always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title, but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart. With Chelsy that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. Oh, you’re a prince? Yawn.”

He continues: “She knew nothing about my biography, less than nothing about my family. Granny, Willy, Pa—who’re they? Better yet, she was remarkably incurious. She probably didn’t even know about my mother; she was likely too young to recall the tragic events of August 1997.”

Harry and Chelsy reportedly split due to excessive media attention into their love life and the pressure of living in the royal family.