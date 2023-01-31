Keanu Reeves talks about his role in John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves discussed his new movie John Wick: Chapter 4 and revealed that his part in the fourth instalment of the John Wick series is his hardest physical job yet, according to People.



Keanu revealed that he worked on his stunt driving skills for the film which he really enjoyed because he got to learn new skills due to it. He shared that the makers trained him to portray his hardest physical role ever.

Keanu said, "John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I've ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox."

He further added about car driving for the film, "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There's 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting. … So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play."

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in theatres on March 24.