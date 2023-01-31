Rupert Grint finds bees scary after motorway incident

Rupert Grint previously developed a beekeeping hobby for life; however, an incident made him fear them.

During an interview with GQ, the Harry Potter star opened up about the incident, which made him terrified of bees, before expressing his love for beekeeping in 2019.

"Now, I've developed a huge fear of bees," he said.

Luckily, the actor has "never been stung," the 34-year-old said that the "thought of this animal stabbing me is so disturbing. I dream about them."

The removal of bee stings, like, "It rips out their spine when they try to detach the stinger, the Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities star explained.

The actor also touched upon his different hobbies, including painting,

"Usually faces, people, disturbing cartoons, monsters. It always relaxes me."

Grint added that his dream is to do no more than two projects per year and spend the rest doing "dad stuff or crafts.".

