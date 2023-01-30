Christine Brown reveals that she is dating again

Following her divorce from her ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021, Christine Brown said on Instagram that she is dating once more, as reported by People.



Christine shared a picture of herself before a rocky landscape and wrote in the caption that she is dating again. She also asked for advice from fans about dating at 50 years of age.

Christine wrote, "I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Any advice for dating at 50?!"

Kody earlier talked about the reason he married Christine. He shared that he married Christine to look cool in his church as she was royalty there.

Kody said, "Christine basically asked to be in our family. I felt a lot of pressure. Christine … she was basically royalty in our church. I look back and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church.’”

Kody Brown and Christine Brown got spiritually married in 1994 and Christine announced her split with Kody in November 2021.