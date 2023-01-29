Tammy Knickerbocker asks for help in finding her missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker

In a recent media interview, Tammy Knickerbocker requested assistance in locating her missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker, who was last seen on January 9 in Las Vegas, according to Fox News.



Tammy shared details of her last few interactions with her daughter. She revealed that Lindsey called her from a phone that was borrowed from a guy on the street. Tammy said she didn’t recognize the number but received a voicemail message saying, "Please call me. Please call me. I need help."

After that, Tammy received a strange message on January 16 on Facebook Messenger which she thought was from Lindsey. The message read, "I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ll call you tomorrow."

However, Tammy received another weird message two days later from a person named Eric saying her daughter was seen in a tent and that was her last interaction with her.

Tammy's other daughter Megan also wrote on Facebook, "Has anyone seen her? Last contact was January 9th and she was scared for her life. No one has heard from her since. Absolutely gone without a trace.... her name is Lindsey and she's 5'5 and 110lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair and 34yrs old."

Lindsey was last seen on January 9 in Las Vegas after being released from jail for allegedly assaulting an officer for taking her dog.