Prince William, Kate Middleton share first tweet after reports King Charles wants Harry to attend coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their first tweet after reports King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Twitter and posted an emotional message following the sad passing of Clare Drakeford, the wife of Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford.
Clare passed away suddenly on Saturday.
The royal couple tweeted, “Sending our thoughts and prayers to Mark Drakeford and his family. W & C.”
Earlier, there were reports King Charles has asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal between his two warring sons Prince William and Harry, so the Duke of Sussex can attend his Coronation.
However, insiders have said Prince William wants California-based royals far from Westminster Abbey following the release of Harry’s bombshell tell-all memoir Spare.
Prince Harry has not yet reacted to the reports King Charles wants him and Meghan Markle at his coronation
