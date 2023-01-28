BTS' Suga shares his night routine with ARMY

Suga, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has shared his nighttime routine and habits with his fans, Koreaboo reported.

The 29-year-old singer said he never follows a strict routine before going to bed and added: “When I’m trying to fall asleep, I turn off all the lights in the room and flip my phone over.”



He further said that “If I really can’t sleep, I listen to ASMR. Or there are things like, apps that read you books. I feel like I have to listen to something when I sleep. I don’t listen to music though.”

“It takes me a while, around one, two, or even up to three hours (to fall asleep). Even on days when I’m really tired, I can’t fall asleep quickly, Suga continued.

BTS star also said that, “I have a very big imagination. Once I start imagining, it can go on forever. I think of so many things before falling asleep.”