Katharine McPhee desirable to have another baby with David Foster

Katherine McPhee is desirable of having another child with husband and musician David Foster.

On Friday, January, 27, Katherine McPhee made a guest appearance of The Jennifer Hudson Show, hosted by Jennifer Hudson, and spoke on the possibility of having another baby with the 73-year-old David Foster.

The Smash alum said, "I would love to have another baby, but we'll see."

According to People, the studio echoed with the cheers of the audience as McPhee said this.

"We're not in any crazy rush, but I hope so," McPhee. 38, told Hudson. " love being a mom, I really love it," she added.



The host, Hudson, 41, asked McPhee if her son Rennie can sing "like his mommy," she replied, "So far I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under two, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."

While Foster shares 23 months old son Rennie with McPhee, the music executive has six adult daughters from previous relationships, Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.







