PSL franchises finalise squads for 8th edition in Replacement Draft 2023

Pakistan Super League. — PSL

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) Replacement Draft Wednesday was held online with all of the six franchises finalising their squads for the mega sporting event's eight edition.

The tournament, this year, will take place from between February 13 and March 19. The league's franchises have also picked their partial replacements which will play in place of players unavailable for the latest edition.

In the draft, each side could pick a maximum of one foreign cricketer in the two supplementary rounds.

In November last year, player retentions for the sporting event were announced, while the draft took place on December 15.

Pakistan's mega cricket tournament will begin with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on the 2021 champions Multan Sultans in the inaugural game at the Multan Cricket Stadium following a celebratory ceremony.

Fixtures will be staged across four venues in Pakistan with 11 in Rawalpindi, nine matches each in Karachi and Lahore, while Multan will host five games.





Lahore Qalandars

Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti

Partial replacements: Shane Dadswell and Sam Billings, Kusal Mendis

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar,

Partial replacements: Tymal Mills and Gus Atkinson

Karachi Kings

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan

Partial replacement: Faisal Akram

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, David Miller, Josh Little, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Arafat Minhas, Kieron Pollard, Amad Butt

Partial replacements: Wayne Parnell and Izharulhaq Naveed

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Sufyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

Partial replacement: Richard Gleeson

Quetta Gladiators

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmad, Saud Shakeel

Partial replacements: Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks and Nuwan Thushara