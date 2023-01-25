Michelle Yeoh says 'It's about time' after becoming the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category

Michelle Yeoh is creating history as she becomes the first Asian to be nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards. The good news was revealed on Tuesday morning, January 24.

Ross King interviewed Michelle Yeoh at the BAFTA tea party in LA, about her nomination.

According to Daily Mail, the Last Christmas star said, "It's overwhelming and you are like thank you for seeing us, seeing people that look like me, so it's about time."

The news comes after the 60-year-old actress became the first Malaysian to win a Golden Globe.

Following the 'Golden' news, Michelle told Deadline, "I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.' That is the most important thing."