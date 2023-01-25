Prince Harry accused of turning Royal feud into lucrative business

file footage

Prince Harry has been accused of using his feud with the British royal family to fuel business opportunities by political analyst Nile Gardiner.

The comment came amid the thunderous success of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, for which he went on a media prom tour that featured lots of mudslinging at the royal family.

After it was confirmed that Prince Harry and wife Meghan had actually signed a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House after the success of Spare, Gardiner, the former aide to Margaret Thatcher, tweeted: “Trashing the Royal Family is big business for Harry and Meghan.”

It is pertinent to mention that as per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have been offered an advance sum of $20 million for the four-book deal.

Speaking about the same earlier to Mirror UK, Managing Editor of the magazine The Bookseller, Tom Tivnan, shared: “I believe Harry does have a four-book deal, but it is shrouded in secrecy. That's what's rumoured.”

“I don't know if he'll do something like this again - a memoir so personal - but probably something very worthy and princely, let's say. The sales will give the publisher something to think about, and maybe they'll follow up harder for a second book,” Tivnan also said.

This comes after Prince Harry, in one of his many promo interviews for his incendiary book, claimed that he had enough content for two books but had to cut much of it out from Spare.