Jemima Goldsmith ‘happy’ to see Neighbours star Jason Donovan at her new movie’s premiere

Jemima Goldsmith has recently opened up about her “friendship” with Neighbours star Jason Donovan at the premiere of her new movie What’s Love Got To Do With It? in Sydney.



Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on premiere’s red carpet on Monday, Jemima expressed her elation to see her old pal Jason, while also shared views on her new movie.

“So exciting, the quintessential Australian, Jason Donovan, from my childhood is here to support me,” said the 48-year-old in sheer excitement.

Jemima mentioned that she “hasn’t seen him for about 30 years”.

“It's gonna give away our age. How long has it been since I've last seen you?” she questioned Jason.

He quipped, “Since the school gates, probably about five years.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jemima also reflected on her life in Pakistan.

“I'd definitely be a different person if I hadn't lived there for 10 years and kind of felt like I grew up there,” confessed Jemima.

While discussing about real-life characters in the new movie, Jemima stated, “The film is all based on some, it's either characters that I met along the way or things that I experienced or saw.”

According to the synopsis, the movie revolves around documentary movie-maker Zoe (Lily James) as she tries her luck on the modern dating scene with little success.

In the meantime, male protagonist Kazim (essayed by Shazad Latif), Zoe’s childhood friend neighbour, decides to pursue an arranged marriage with beautiful bride Maymouna (played by Sajal Aly) from Pakistan.