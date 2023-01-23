Prince William welcomes Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists to UK

Prince of Wales, Prince William has welcomed the Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists to UK.



The Earthshot Prize will hold Fellowship Retreat with 2022 finalists in Windsor featuring visit from Prince William.

Prince William, President and founder of the Earthshot Prize, will meet with the finalists in- person for the first time at the Fellowship Retreat and hear more about their ambitious plans for 2023 and beyond.

He took to Twitter and shared the Earthshot Prize tweet, where photos of the finalists were posted, and said: “Hello and welcome to our brilliant @earthshotprize 2022 Finalists!”

The Prince further said, “Hope you have a great week sharing ideas and celebrating your work” followed by a green heart emoji.