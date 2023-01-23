Meghan Markle’s ‘spewed endless accusations, inaccuracies downright lies’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for having created a ‘massive amount of damage’ to the foundations of the entire monarchy.
This warning has been issued by royal biographer and author Tom Bower.
He made the admissions to Good Morning Britain and was quoted saying, “Ever since they appeared on Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry have spewed out endless accusations, misrepresentations, inaccuracies and often downright lies.”
“I think Harry has no other option for his own profit and Meghan's profit to continue these allegations into infinity.”
“At some stage, the Royal Family has to draw a line and say that these allegations are untrue and the institution - which is supported by the majority of Britons - represents us and will not be traduced by this couple in California who hate them but keep their titles.”
“They've so far earned over $120million just by rubbishing and fabricating, in my view, about a family who provides a huge service to Britain.”
“I’d like to see William and Kate as king and queen.”
