Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's assault on royal family damaging their own credibility

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's assault on the royal family, particularly Prince and Princess of Wales, has caused severe damage to their own reputation in both the UK and the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been accused of ‘blackmailing’ the royal family amid rumours around release of their second book, need to revisit their policy as all their stunts are reportedly weakening their credibility.



The Sussexes have a bitter pill to swallow as their popularity has plummeted not just in the UK - but in the US as well. While an Ipsos Mori poll this week suggests that William and Kate remained the most popular royals in the UK following the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

A Newsweek poll suggests that as much as Spare has damaged the Royal Family, it may not have helped Harry and Meghan themselves, with their US popularity dropping further.