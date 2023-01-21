David Crosby was very supportive friend, says bandmate Neil Young

Neil Young posted a heartfelt message on his website in memory of his late bandmate from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young following the passing of David Crosby this Thursday, as reported by Fox News.



Neil and Crosby had multiple rifts before David's death. The two experienced multiple years of tension after Crosby made comments about Young's wife which he admitted to regretting later.

Neil wrote, "David is gone, but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David's voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His singing with Graham was so memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows."

He further wrote, "We had so many great times, especially in the early years. Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things."

David Crosby died this Thursday at the age of 81 and he is survived by five of his children.