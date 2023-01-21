Miley Cyrus sister Brandi reveals if ‘Flowers’ is about her ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus discussed the singer’s headline-making new track Flowers which fans believe is a diss track for her ex-Liam Hemsworth.

Fans of the popstar are speculating that Miley is hinting in the song, dropped on The Hunger Games star’s birthday, that Liam cheated on her with multiple women including Jennifer Lawrence.

During recent episode of her podcast Your Favorite Thing, Brandi acknowledged the fans’ theories, saying, "Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok, it’s so good."

"The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say," she quipped while talking about how Miley’s fans “go hard in the paint” and “keep creating narrative after narrative.”

“It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius. And it’s just too good. Like, every day I wake up to a new one,” Brandi added. “The first one was something about this Bruno Mars song. They’re like, ‘Liam played the Bruno Mars song at their wedding! And this is a response to the Bruno Mars song.’ That one’s funny.”

"Then there was, 'The suit she’s wearing is the suit Liam wore at the Avengers premiere, where he told her that she needed to behave. And so this is a (expletive) you because she’s in the suit.' Hilarious," she continued. "Then the other one was, 'The house is the house where Liam used to take people [to] cheat on her with.'"

"The narratives are expletive hilarious, but it’s so great. The best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere," Brandi shared. "And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya."

However, when asked by her cohost if the rumours about the song are true, Brandi replied, "I’m not here to say that’s true and what’s not true. Only Miley knows the truth."