‘Euphoria’ star Storm Reid wants season 3 to be less heartbreaking

File Footage

Euphoria actor Storm Reid is hoping for a less heartbreaking season 3, as the series has already covered an entire spectrum of emotions in past two seasons.



HBO's teen drama that is created by Sam Levinson has garnered a reputation of being extremely explicit, disturbing and difficult to watch over the past two seasons.

During an interview with Screen Rant Storm Reid shared her expectations for Euphoria season 3 while promoting her new movie Missing.

The actor expressed her hopes for the forthcoming season that it should be filled with smiles and laughter for Gia, while her overall expectation for season 3 is to be less heartbreaking.

"Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh. I hope you get some ice cream or something! No, I hope we get to see Gia [smile] more, but my overarching hope for season 3 is just more levity, more joy, more grace."

I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season 3 is a little less heartbreaking." she said.

Euphoria follows Zendaya as a teenager who is recovering from her drug addiction, while also struggling with relationships, mental health, and identity crisis.

On the HBO show, Reid stars as Gia, the often-overlooked younger sister of Zendaya who is playing Rue.