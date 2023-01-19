New Boston Dynamics video shows robot that can grab and throw

Atlas by Boston Dynamic performs in lab.— Screengrab via Youtube

Boston Dynamics robots keep fascinating humans every other day, displaying their capacity to perform tasks people thought only humans could do. Unsurprisingly, the New Boston Dynamics video, which was just released by the tech firm, has shocked netizens.

The robot's feet allowed it to traverse rough terrain while running and jumping. Now, the robot has hands. It has been given fresh life by these simple grippers. Atlas the robot suddenly transforms from an agile pack mule to something more like a person, with the capacity to pick up and drop off everything it can grip on its own.

One fixed finger and one movable finger make up the claw-like gripper. The grippers, according to Boston Dynamics, were initially shown off in a Super Bowl commercial in which Atlas was seen holding a keg above its head.



The grippers are seen picking up a nylon tool bag and building planks in the films that were posted recently. The Atlas then grabs a 2x8 and positions it between two boxes to create a bridge. Next, it grabs a tool bag and sprints across the bridge and through the scaffolding.



However, the tool bag must travel to the second story of the building. Atlas seemed to have anticipated this and can be seen throwing the tool bag a fair distance. Atlas' last move, an inverted 540-degree, multi-axis flip, adds asymmetry to the robot's movement and makes it far more challenging than previously attempted parkour, according to Boston Dynamics.



The company has previously released videos of its robotic dogs that can walk, run, and even dance. It is so unbelievable for people that they doubt the authenticity of the videos and question whether Boston Dynamics dogs are real.

Atlas by Boston Dynamic is a research platform; it cannot be purchased. It has long been a prominent figure in numerous popular videos and has successfully illustrated Boston Dynamic's robotic capabilities. Few rivals in the niche field of humanoid robots have demonstrated talents comparable to those of the Atlas. So far, only NASA's Robonaut provides grippers that resemble hands.