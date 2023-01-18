Hugh Jackman considers himself a ‘different parent’ after filming The Son: Here’s why

Hugh Jackman has recently broken his silence on being a “different parent” after filming Florian Zeller’s movie The Son.



During the latest episode of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, the Wolverine star revealed how his father’s death made him reconsider his role as a parent to his children while filming the movie.

“I’m a different parent now because of it,” said the 54-year-old.

Hugh continued, “I think I’m more open to being vulnerable with them, saying things like ‘I’m not sure’ or realising that sometimes I may be preoccupied by something going on with me.”

“And then realising that they may think they've done something and just me not communicating because I'm thinking, 'I don't want to burden them with that,' doesn't help,” stated the Australia actor.

Hugh explained, “So, now I find myself saying, ‘hey guys, sorry if I feel distant, I'm really nervous about this thing and if I've gone off my head, it's nothing to do with you’.”

The X-Men actor mentioned that his daughter and son, whom he shares with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, “really appreciate” his efforts as a parent.

“I think that idea of communicating more – not necessarily just because you're the father — and you don't have to know, you don't have to know what to do or what the best thing is, and it's okay to say that,” he commented.

However, he jokingly added, “Then, of course, they use that and wrap around you a little finger.”