Imran Khan denies links with new military leadership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday denied links with the country's new military leadership.



Speaking in an interview with BBC Urdu, the PTI chief said that his party currently has no relationship with the new leadership which is now under the command of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly last spring, also predicted that the general elections taking place in April this year.

Khan went on to blame former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for "helping the government in ruling the country", the PTI chief predicted that the government will now be “forced to hold general elections this April”.

"When they came into power, they ended their corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion," he said.

Censuring the incumbent government for the economic crisis in the country, the former premier said that Pakistan's economic conditions were never like this, emphasising that fair and transparent polls are the only solution to these problems.

"The current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come into power through horse trading," claimed the PTI chief.

More to follow...