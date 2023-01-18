Prince Harry becoming ‘inane and puerile’: ‘Its enough already!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been urged to ‘stop’ his ‘inane and puerile’ slander.



This accusation has been issued by royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, during the course of an interview with Express UK.

She began by accusing the couple of leaking “too much information” about the inner workings of the Royal Family.

She believes Prince Harry’s accusations are “inane and the puerile”.

Ms Tominey also went onto accuse the Duke of Sussex of “Discussions of whether or not he had frostbite on his genitals or and how he lost his virginity when he was with this older woman who treated him quote 'like a stallion'.”

“It's probably a case of TMI, I don't know if I needed to know that level of detail of his life. A lot of the people in the UK are saying 'look, enough already just please stop'.”

This accusation comes in response to Prince Harry’s clap back against Ms Tominey in his memoir.

There he wrote, “Days later came the coup de grace: from a royal correspondent, a sci-fi fantasy describing the 'growing froideur' between Kate and Meg, claiming that, according to 'two sources', Meg had reduced Kate to tears about the bridesmaid dresses.”

“This particular royal correspondent had always made me ill. She'd always always got stuff wrong.”