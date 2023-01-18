Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart 'made out' like teenagers during bowling date, eyewitness reveals

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart stepped out for a bowling date after their budding romance made headlines.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, were seen on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The images showed Drew, 34, sitting and seemingly cheering the Disney alum on as she took her turn with an orange ball.

An eyewitness at the venue told the outlet that the couple was “making out” like teenagers as they enjoyed some alone time.

“There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” the outlet’s insider revealed.

The Calm Down crooner kept it casual with a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. Whereas, Taggart opted for a long-sleeved camo shirt and dark pants.

Taggart was previously linked to Steve Jobs’ 24-year-old daughter, Eve, according to Us Weekly. Before that, Taggart was in a year-long relationship with 30-year-old model and DJ Chantel Jeffries. His rep confirmed the breakup to People in April 2021, explaining that the pair “broke up a month ago amicably and remain friends.”

Meanwhile, Selena for most part was in an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber but the pair eventually parted ways in March 2018. In between, Gomez dated The Weeknd for a few months in between during 2017. The singer has also been linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.