Kanye West new flame's school besties reveal how Bianca transforms into Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new love interest Bianca Censori does not always look like a reflection of her predecessor Kim Kardashian, mother of the rapper's four children.
According to Daily Mail, the 27-year-old's high school friends spills the beans on her stunning undergo makeover since her college days.
'Her nose is different; her face is different. Her butt is different,' the friend, whose name is Lucy, told Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa on Monday.
'The only thing that's not different, I'd say, is her ****. Her **** came in early, in about year seven,' added Lucy, who last spoke to Bianca five years ago.
However, now Kim and Bianca shared a strong physical resemblance, including sizzling curves, hourglass frames, full lips, and ample busts.
Meanwhile, as often seen in figure-hugging outfits, both women's dressing senses also matched.
Like the reality star, Censori also recently dyed her dark brown locks peroxide blonde.
Previously, the SKIMS founder dyed her naturally dark hair to pay tribute to the blonde bombshell in Marilyn Monroe's Mr President birthday dress last year.
