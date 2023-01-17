Machine Gun Kelly claps back at people posting mean comments on his style

Machine Gun Kelly slammed social media trolls in his Instagram post on Monday who posted mean comments about his style in a metallic silver ensemble.

The 32-year-old rapper on his appearance at a runway show in Milan, opted for a catchy silver outfit while wearing bold make up with it.

Soon after he posted photos of him, people turned to the comment section and offered both their positive and negative opinions.

These responses from fans prompted the singer to defend himself, telling people that they cannot judge his style 'when you have none.'

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker posted a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday.

In the first snap shared Kelly posed in a silver metallic jacket from Dolce & Gabbana that also revealed some of his chest tattoos.

While his platinum blonde locks were tied up into a messy up do, showcasing a pair of rectangular-shaped, dangly earrings.

He completed the look by accessorizing it with a large, silver chunky bracelet on his left wrist.

The performer wore a thick layer of winged, glittering eyeliner for giving a bold touch to his overall look.

"i call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan," he wrote in the caption referencing to one of the leading characters, Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, in the HBO Max series, Euphoria.

Internet users wrote their negative opinions on the outfit, causing the star to offer his own response on both Instagram and Twitter, where he penned, 'you can't make comments about my style when you have none.'

Kelly uploaded a few other snaps into the photo series, and flaunted a suit that was of that same shiny silver texture with floral patterns embellished onto the fabric.



