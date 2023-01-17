Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pals warned not to ‘trust this pair’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends have been warned to stay careful around the couple as they’re now looking for people “to get dirt from” for more scathing books.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and contributor Kat Timpf took a swipe at the couple noting that the people around the couple should be “really careful”.

"Everyone's got to be really careful and not hang out with them ever because this one is a tell-all which means they told it all and now they're going to need to tell more.

"They're going to need to find other people to get dirt from and then that will be in the next book." The host added: "You can't trust this pair!"

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex recently told the Daily Telegraph: “It could have been two books, put it that way."