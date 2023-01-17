Jeremy Renner admits to missing ‘happy place’ first time since hospitalisation

Jeremy Renner, 52, seems to have his positive energy dulling down as he still recovers in the hospital after a tragic accident in New Year’s Day.

The Hawkeye star, who was run over by the PistenBully – snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds – misses his home.

The actor, for the first time, admitted to have been missing his ‘happy place’ as he recovers some serious injuries. In his Instagram stories published on January 16, 2023, Renner shared a photo of what appeared to be the outside of his Reno, Nevada home. He wrote on top the photo, “Missing my happy place…”

Renner followed with another story hours later, warning anyone in the area to be safe. “It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe”

The actor’s representatives revealed at the time that Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

However, an insider spilt to Radar Online that Renner is “much worse than anyone knows” while adding that he “is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

“The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

The outlet shared that Renner knows the extent of his injuries including the fact that it would take a lot of time for him to fully recover with pals saying it could take up to two years before he completely heals.