Dixie D'Amelio and David Dobrik went out on a date

Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating? Fans are curious

Tiktok Star Dixie D’Amelio caused a buzz in news when she claimed she went out on a ‘date’ with YouTuber David Dobrik. However, fans are not really jazzed about the news.





She broke up with her long term boyfriend Noah Beck in 2022. The reason as per news outlets was the Noah cheated on her, however, the couple addressed the cheating rumors. Dixie was single for a while but through her recent post, fans are wondering if she is back in the game.

On January 12’s night, Dixie shared a picture of David sticking his tongue out in a very funny way, and she captioned it as, ‘On a date.’ Many are speculating that the two of them are trying to turn their wholesome friendship into a potential romance, but some of them are convinced that this is one of those practical jokes Dixie likes to play on everyone once in a while.