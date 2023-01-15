Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's film 'Selfiee' gets its first motion poster

'Selfiee' is slated to release on February 24, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set for a face off in upcoming film Selfiee.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Akshay unveiled the official poster. The actor duo can be seen in a cop universe having a face off amidst a large number of people who are being pulled back by some policemen.

The motion poster also features a music being played in the background with some lyrics; ‘Jungle Tera Mujhe Kehta Hai Sher.’ Furthermore, the poster also showed the official release date of the film.

In the caption, Kumar wrote: “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”



The suspenseful thriller drama is directed by Raj Mehta backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.



In the movie, Akshay is going to play a celebrity while, Emran will be playing the role of a policeman who is an admirer of the celebrity.

